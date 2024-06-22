Blackout in Croatia caused powerless travel

International disruption

Due to an international disruption, large parts of Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Serbia were without electricity on Friday. "Our water reserves were already running a little low. We wanted to go to the supermarket, but everything was closed. The petrol stations were also closed. The locals told us that it was something completely new that the power was out in four countries at the same time," says Parzer the day after, when the group was already on its planned way back.