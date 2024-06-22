Video clip shows:
William dances wildly at Taylor Swift concert
Who would have thought that the royals are true "Swifties"? As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince William attended Taylor Swift's mega concert in London on Friday evening with his three children George, Charlotte and Louis. And even danced the night away!
Prince William spent his 42nd birthday in a very special way - by attending a concert with his children. According to reports, the heir to the throne and the mini-royals George, Charlotte and Louis celebrated superstar Taylor Swift with 89,000 other fans at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday evening.
William "shook" along to Swift
And how! A video circulating on X and TikTok shows William dancing along to Swift's global hit "Shake It Off" in a box. The heir to the throne clearly enjoyed the great concert experience for his birthday!
However, the British prince and his three children were by no means the only celebrities to attend the evening. William's cousin Zara Tindall, who can be seen next to William in the clip, and her husband Mike Tindall didn't miss out on the mega spectacle.
'Bridgerton' star and top model also in the audience
Also in the audience that evening were "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan, supermodel Cara Delevingne, Hollywood Latina Salma Hayek, "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness and, of course, Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The concert was the first of a total of eight gigs that Taylor Swift is performing at Wembley as part of her record-breaking "The Eras" world tour.
At the start of her London concerts, the singer was completely overwhelmed on stage. "Oh my God. London, look at what you've done. What better way to spend a Friday night than in the most exciting city in the world?"
Swift receives a royal welcome
Swift had already received a truly royal welcome in London that morning. As a video published on the Royal Family's X account shows, the royal guard performed Swift's hit "Shake It Off" in front of Buckingham Palace. "Can't stop, won't stop groovin'", the caption read.
William sang Bon Jovi hit with Swift
Incidentally, William has a history with the pop superstar. In 2013, they sang his hit "Livin' On A Prayer" together with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity gala. "I still don't know what came over me," the Prince confessed in the 2021 Apple Fitness+ "Time to Walk" series.
He continued: "Honestly, even now I cringe at what happened next and I don't understand why I gave in. But honestly, when Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm and says: 'Come with me...' I stood up like a puppy and said, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.