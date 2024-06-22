Vorteilswelt
Chances are good

European Championship round of 16: Austria’s most likely opponent

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 11:09

After their 3:1 win against Poland, Austria's footballers have a good chance of reaching the last 16 of the European Championship. As things stand, Romania is the most likely opponent in the last 16.

On Tuesday (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer and Co. will also be looking to add to their tally against the Netherlands in Berlin. A place in the round of 16 is within reach. According to "We Global Football", Austria have a 96.68% chance of progressing - so things are looking really good!

Dream draw beckons
There could be a dream draw in the round of 16: With a current probability of 24.2 percent, the opponent is Romania. Slovakia are next with 15.7 percent, followed by Belgium (14.4 percent) in third place, closely followed by Ukraine (13.2 percent). England (6.9 percent) and Spain (6.1 percent) are also on the list.

The winner of Austria Group D will face the runner-up from Pool F, which includes Portugal and Turkey, in Leipzig on July 2. In the first knockout round on July 1 in Düsseldorf, the group runner-up will face its counterpart from the completely open Group E, in which Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia hold three points each and favorite Belgium lost its opening game. Should the Austrians finish third in their group, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne (both on June 30) and Munich (June 2) are the possible venues for the round of 16. The opponent in each case would be a group winner.

Group win even possible
A win against the Netherlands would see the Austrians secure promotion on their own and at least finish second in the group. If France do not win the parallel match against Poland, the ÖFB team could even win the group.

A draw against the Dutch would see the Austrians finish third in the group. With four points, no third-placed team has ever been eliminated from Euro 2016 since the current mode was introduced.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

