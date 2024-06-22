European Championship round of 16: Austria’s most likely opponent

The winner of Austria Group D will face the runner-up from Pool F, which includes Portugal and Turkey, in Leipzig on July 2. In the first knockout round on July 1 in Düsseldorf, the group runner-up will face its counterpart from the completely open Group E, in which Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia hold three points each and favorite Belgium lost its opening game. Should the Austrians finish third in their group, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne (both on June 30) and Munich (June 2) are the possible venues for the round of 16. The opponent in each case would be a group winner.