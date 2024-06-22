More and more babies through artificial insemination

When the first Styrian baby conceived using in vitro fertilization was born in 1984, it was a sensation. Today, fertility treatment has long since become the norm: in 2023, one hundred women became mothers in this way at Graz University Hospital, and many have also had a baby after stimulation treatments or with hormonal disorders and endometriosis. In Austria in 2022 - the most recent figures are from then - over 4,000 women conceived through IVF.