Where the people of the “Krone” celebrate

A colorful program

Now the title will be celebrated together on the sports field on Sunday, June 30. It starts at 10 a.m. with a festive mass, at 11 a.m. the Jugend-Radetzkykapelle Heldenberg takes over the musical command. The winners of the "Herzensmensch" campaign will then take to the stage at the ceremony at 12.30 pm. There will also be a dance performance by the group "Bunt gemischt", which came second in last year's "Herzensmensch" campaign.