Extortion of protection money: Prison for gang of youths

A total of ten defendants

Since mid-May, a total of ten boys aged between 14 and 21 have had to answer to a panel of lay judges. Six of them were in custody until the end, one stayed away from the trial. The gang was accused of arson, serious extortion, attempted intentional grievous bodily harm, multiple grievous bodily harm, serious damage to property, criminal association and criminal conspiracy. Aggravated robbery, robbery and aggravated theft were also incriminated, with machetes and knives being used as weapons in the robbery.