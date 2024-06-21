Numerous offenses
Extortion of protection money: Prison for gang of youths
The trial against a gang of youths who allegedly carried out three arson attacks on a cell phone store in Meidling and numerous other crimes in connection with racketeering in September last year came to an end on Friday at the Vienna Regional Court. The main defendants, aged 17 and 19, were sentenced to unconditional prison terms of four and five years respectively.
Two 16-year-olds each received one and two years unconditional, respectively, and a 21-year-old received two and a half years "fixed". Another 16-year-old and a 15-year-old received partial prison sentences. The older one received two years, of which eight months were unconditional, the 15-year-old 18 months, of which six months were unconditional. Two other 15-year-olds received four and 15 months respectively.
A total of ten defendants
Since mid-May, a total of ten boys aged between 14 and 21 have had to answer to a panel of lay judges. Six of them were in custody until the end, one stayed away from the trial. The gang was accused of arson, serious extortion, attempted intentional grievous bodily harm, multiple grievous bodily harm, serious damage to property, criminal association and criminal conspiracy. Aggravated robbery, robbery and aggravated theft were also incriminated, with machetes and knives being used as weapons in the robbery.
Explosives in the children's room
The 17-year-old had bought banned ball bombs in the Czech Republic. Together with an accomplice, he is said to have handled them in his children's room and later in the premises of a mosque and built an explosive device weighing 2.3 kilograms at home. According to the indictment, a threatening letter against the cell phone store owner was also written in the mosque, with a cartridge matching an AK-47 assault rifle enclosed.
Cell phone store owner terrorized
Since 8 September 2023, the defendants had terrorized the cell phone store owner in Steinbauergasse by first blowing up the store's façade with three firecrackers. This resulted in damage of well over 5,000 euros and the windows in neighboring buildings were broken. Because the store owner, who was supposed to pay the gang 25,000 euros, did not respond to their demand, a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the store on September 19.
The scenes recorded by a surveillance camera showed how a masked youth threw the incendiary bottle through the open entrance door into the store, where the store owner and his wife were staying. When the bottle burst on the floor and a jet of flame shot upwards, the woman ran out of the store in panic while her husband contained the flames with a fire extinguisher.
Masked robbery
In the meantime, four defendants had committed a robbery at the cell phone store, three of them wearing masks. The store was demolished and literally beaten to pieces, which was also captured on the surveillance camera.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.