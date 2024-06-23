“Schwuppdiwupp” ensures the best atmosphere

Lauser, Edlseer and Folkshilfe

But the namesakes of the big festival are not the only ones who want to capture the hearts of visitors and get their feet tapping: The Lauser are almost a fixture at the Südsteirerfest and will once again be part of the party. The Edlseer will also be performing live for the first time - they were only represented virtually at the online edition of the Südsteirerfest in 2020, but this year they will be on stage at the Südsteirerfest in the flesh.