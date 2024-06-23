Big South Styrian festival
“Schwuppdiwupp” ensures the best atmosphere
On June 29, "Das große Südsteirerfest" will take place for the ninth time: Folkshilfe, Edlseer and Lauser will be there! As hosts, the Südsteirer present their new party hit "Schwuppdiwupp".
"Schwuppdiwupp" is the name of the Südsteirer's new party hit, which the quintet will of course also be performing at the ninth edition of the big Südsteirerfest. This will take place on 29 June at the Grottenhof visitor center in Leibnitz - once again, the Styrian band is hosting it together with its fan club.
Lauser, Edlseer and Folkshilfe
But the namesakes of the big festival are not the only ones who want to capture the hearts of visitors and get their feet tapping: The Lauser are almost a fixture at the Südsteirerfest and will once again be part of the party. The Edlseer will also be performing live for the first time - they were only represented virtually at the online edition of the Südsteirerfest in 2020, but this year they will be on stage at the Südsteirerfest in the flesh.
This year, the Südsteirer have brought in a real hit supplier as a star guest: the trio Folkshilfe from Upper Austria has had great success with dialect squeeze-synth pop - most recently with the songs "Najo eh" and "Owa vom Gas" (both created with the help of Paul Pizzera): "We make entertainment with attitude," says the trio, focusing on political statements alongside catchy melodies.
The grand finale is of course provided by the Südsteirer themselves: Party atmosphere guaranteed! All information and tickets for the festival are available here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
