Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Denmark against England

William and Frederik at their countries’ European Championship match

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 09:25

On Thursday, the European Football Championship in Frankfurt experienced a historic moment when Prince William, heir to the British throne, and King Frederik of Denmark watched their national teams play together. Frederik's thirteen-year-old daughter Princess Josephine was also present.

comment0 Kommentare

The European soccer elite not only offered sporting highlights in Frankfurt, but also royal ones. Prince William, the President of the English Football Association, was in the stadium one day before his 42nd birthday to watch his "Three Lions" take on the Danish team.

"Well fought Denmark"
At his side were King Frederik of Denmark and his 13-year-old daughter, Princess Josephine.

Proud father Frederik visibly enjoyed the moment with his daughter and thanked her afterwards on Instagram for the exciting match: "Well fought, Denmark!"

William alone in Frankfurt
It was a solo trip for William, as the Princess of Wales stayed at home due to her ongoing cancer treatment. The three royal offspring, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were also unable to accompany their father as they were at school.

Prince George and Prince Louis in particular must have regretted this. They are big soccer fans.

Prince William and King Frederik at the European Championship match between Denmark and England (Bild: APA/Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Prince William and King Frederik at the European Championship match between Denmark and England
(Bild: APA/Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Prince William poses with Princess Josphine and King Frederik (Bild: picturedesk.com/Uwe Anspach / dpa / picturedesk.com)
Prince William poses with Princess Josphine and King Frederik
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Uwe Anspach / dpa / picturedesk.com)

Do the English need to eat more?
The action on the pitch was heated: title favorites England were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark. Harry Kane gave England an early lead, but Denmark dominated large parts of the game and secured a deserved equalizer through Morten Hjulmand.

The English dream of a convincing victory thus remained unfulfilled. Maybe they need to eat more?

That was the advice Prince William's youngest son Prince Louis gave the players before they set off for the European Championship. They should "eat twice as much" to secure glory at the Euros, William told the team.

You can really see King Felipe's satisfaction at the result. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Manu Fernandez)
You can really see King Felipe's satisfaction at the result.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Manu Fernandez)

Spain triumphs over Italy
Spain and Italy later engaged in a thrilling exchange of blows in the presence of King Felipe. The Spanish "Furia Roja" prevailed over the defending champions thanks to a narrow 1:0 victory and advanced to the round of 16 ahead of schedule, which brought a satisfied smile to the King's face ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf