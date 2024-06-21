“Haven’t lost faith in the justice system”

Expert opinion paves the way for retrial

However, the 48-year-old continues to insist on his innocence and still wants to prove it. Together with his lawyer Markus Abwerzger (Tyrolean FPÖ leader), he therefore obtained a virological expert opinion - which was never provided in the proceedings. This new assessment not only says that the last expert opinion was inadequate, but also: "It cannot be said with a probability bordering on certainty that the three HIV strains analyzed are genetically similar enough to confirm direct transmission between the three people." - But that is exactly what is needed for the conviction.