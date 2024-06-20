Two projects with added value, one to make money

Innovation Quarter: PRISMA acquired the property of the former BP petrol station on Arlbergstrasse in 2020, followed by the purchase of the adjacent Siemens site in 2022. Three buildings with a height of four, seven and ten storeys are now to be built on the total area of 5500 square meters according to plans by architects Baumschlager, Hutter & Partner. Of the total floor space of around 9300 square meters, 4500 square meters will be reserved for office and commercial space, in particular for innovative technology companies. Siemens Vorarlberg will remain the core user at the site. A further 3800 square meters will be used to create 55 apartments, the design of which will be tailored to the district. A further 1000 square meters are earmarked for catering facilities and the necessary building infrastructure. The planning process is due to be completed next year, after which the project will be implemented in two stages. Completion is scheduled for 2030, with the total net investment amounting to around 65 million euros.