Militia shows video
Houthi sink freighter with explosive boat
Last week, the Houthi militia attacked the Greek freighter MV Tutor with missiles and remote-controlled explosive boats. A few days later, the leaking ship sank in the Red Sea. On Wednesday, the Houthi released a video of the attack (see above).
As the British Maritime Transport Organization (UKMTO) reported on Tuesday, the Liberian-flagged freighter sank in the Red Sea. According to the UKMTO, only debris and oil had been sighted at the last reported position of the MV Tutor. A Filipino sailor was killed in the attack. The rest of the crew were able to escape from the badly damaged, leaking ship (picture below).
Already more than 60 attacks on freighters
With more than 60 attacks on cargo ships allegedly heading for Israeli ports, the Houthis say they want to support their ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, many of the ships attacked have little or nothing to do with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
In response to the Houthi attacks on cargo ships on the important trade route in the Red Sea, the US and the UK have attacked militia positions in Yemen in recent months. In addition, warships from two international coalitions are attempting to secure shipping traffic along the Yemeni coast.
US army destroys two Houthi positions
On Wednesday, the US army attacked two Houthi positions in Yemen. In addition to a command center, a control station was destroyed in areas controlled by the militia, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) responsible for the Middle East explained via X (formerly Twitter, see post below).
It also said that two rebel drone ships had been sunk in the Red Sea. On Tuesday, CENTCOM had reported that the US Army had destroyed eight Houthi drones. US and British air strikes with the support of allies aimed at curtailing the Houthi's capabilities have not yet had the desired effect.
