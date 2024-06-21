Infertile more often?
Men are worried about having children
A recent survey shows that Austrian couples are worried about whether they will actually have children. In fact, research results show that the unfulfilled desire to have children is mostly due to reduced sperm quality. Are men becoming increasingly infertile?
Experts are taking notice: The causes of involuntary childlessness lie 55 percent with the man, 15 percent with the woman and in 30 percent of cases with both partners.
There is less and less sperm in the seminal fluid of Austrian men. As a result, they are becoming increasingly infertile. Current figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) also confirm a decrease in sperm concentration. Just 50 years ago, the average per milliliter of ejaculate was over 120 million sperm cells - today it is only 60 million.
Is an unhealthy lifestyle harmful?
Recent survey results from the Marketagent Institute also show that 44% of men are concerned that women are less fertile today than they were 20 years ago. And 41 percent of women are concerned about male fertility. Over a third of men (40 percent) are also concerned that their lifestyle could have a negative impact on their own fertility.
No smoking for the blessing of children
Gynaecologist Prof. Dr. Andreas Obruca, Medical Director of the Fertility Centre in Vienna, has the following tips to help make fatherhood a success: "It is particularly important not to smoke, to maintain a normal body weight, to do sufficient sport and physical exercise and to avoid anabolic steroids or hormone preparations in the fitness area."
A healthy diet also plays an important role. If you want to conceive a baby, it is best to eat a balanced diet consisting of a mixed diet with fresh fruit and vegetables, olive oil, little red meat and lots of fish instead.
