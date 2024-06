Community kitchens focus on regionality

Of course, the initiative also benefits local farmers, who gain planning and purchasing security as a result. For Provincial Councillor Christian Gantner (ÖVP), the model is certainly a success: "Promoting the use of high-quality, regional products in communal catering, especially in educational and care facilities, is a central concern that is also anchored in our agricultural strategy 'Landwirt.schafft.Leben'," he explains proudly and thanks all those involved for implementing the initiative.