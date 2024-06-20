Mecca: Over 1000 heat deaths during the Hajj pilgrimage

Almost two million pilgrims

The Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia is one of the five pillars of Islam and should be undertaken at least once in a lifetime by every healthy Muslim who can afford it. The period of the pilgrimage is determined by the Islamic calendar and has repeatedly coincided with periods of heat in recent years. According to official figures, 1.8 million believers took part this year, including 1.6 million pilgrims from abroad.