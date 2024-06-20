Trade, weapons, Ukraine: Putin now in Vietnam

Vietnam to buy weapons from Russia

Experts expect Putin to want to expand trade relations and urge Vietnam to buy weapons from Russia. At the same time, he wants to show that he is not isolated internationally despite the war of aggression against Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador in Hanoi, Olexander Haman, told dpa that he did not expect Vietnam to abandon its neutral stance on the war and support Russia. It is one of the principles of Vietnamese security policy not to take sides, he said.