Flight almost missed
Face cream caused positive explosives test
Her skincare routine almost prevented a young Swiss woman from embarking on her dream vacation to the USA. To the 28-year-old's shock, the explosives test at the airport turned out positive. It was the face cream she had applied as usual in the morning that was to blame ...
28-year-old Marina Fischer told the video platform TikTok about the incident that made her break out in a sweat at Zurich airport. She wanted to fly to Miami and was already at the gate. She was selected for the explosives check. To her astonishment, the test failed three times in a row - the young Swiss woman was at a loss.
Here the young woman recounts her experience at the airport:
After the first test, the airport employee asked what Marina had been doing before she went to the airport. Marina couldn't think of anything unusual - she had got up, had breakfast and then traveled by bus and train. After the third test, she asked the passenger again to remember exactly what she had done. All other passengers were already on the plane at the time.
Employee asked passenger to wash her hands
The Swiss woman went through her morning routine again. "Got up, showered, put on lotion ...", the traveler recapped. And that solved the mystery for the employee. She told Marina to go to the toilet as quickly as possible and wash her hands there. To everyone's relief, the final test came back negative.
As it turned out, her face cream was to blame for the inconvenience at the security check. She still had some of it left on her fingers and it contained glycerine - a substance that can also be found in explosives. That's why the test triggered a false alarm.
Affected people after the happy ending: "Wash your hands!"
Marina was able to board her flight after all thanks to the helpful employee. "I was the last person to board the plane and then made it to Miami," says the Swiss woman. Thanks to the positive outcome, this anecdote is now a "funny story" that she likes to tell. "Friendly reminder: wash your hands!" she tells her followers.
