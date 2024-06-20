Hezbollah chief emphasizes readiness to fight

Hezbollah is prepared to fight without restrictions or rules. However, Nasrallah says he is not aiming for a full-scale war with Israel and that "the Lebanese front" is already strongly represented at the negotiating table. The situation between Lebanon and Israel has recently come to a head. On Tuesday, Israel's military approved plans for an offensive in the neighboring country, fueling fears of an escalation. Senior commanders had approved "operational plans", the army announced.