“Title wasn’t the pinnacle, just the next step”

"I feel needed"

Back to the squad: Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth is currently being "worked on" up front. "We're making an effort for him," says Ilzer. Things look a little different in the case of David Affengruber. Although the door at Sturm does not appear to be completely closed, Affengruber's future is unlikely to be in Graz. The defender was not present at the start on Wednesday. Ilzer: "He clearly communicated that he wants to take the next step in his sporting career. I fully understand that." According to reports, clubs such as Mönchengladbach from the German Bundesliga or Torino from Serie A were interested. However, no deal has been finalized to date. And Sturm has lost patience.