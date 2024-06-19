Storm coach motivated
“Title wasn’t the pinnacle, just the next step”
The "Krone" visited the training kick-off of double winners Sturm. What the situation is regarding David Affengruber staying on, what new signing Emir Karic has to say about his first sweaty session and what the Champions League is doing to coach Christian Ilzer. There is also a not insignificant internal "promotion" at Sturm.
When you enter the office in Graz-Messendorf, the first thing you notice is the large virtual message and oversized team photo on the wall. "Champions 2023/2024". A welcoming statement.
"But I had to disappoint the players in the dressing room straight away," smiled champions coach Christian Ilzer. "Anyone who thinks we've reached the summit with this title is mistaken. We've only reached the next level." He said, and made his men, including the new quartet of Emir Karic, Tochi Chukwuani, Youba Koita and Martin Kern, sweat in 33 degree temperatures. "The first impression of the team is great, everyone is in a good mood and I was immediately well received. The first session was extremely hot and intense, I'm really looking forward to working with this team and stepping on the gas," said Karic.
Coach Chris Ilzer himself took a break from football during his vacation in Ibiza or on a short trip to Velden. "The EURO is just passing by," said Ilzer. However, the wheels have long since started turning again in Graz - also in terms of squad planning.
"He has clearly communicated that he wants to take the next step in sporting terms. I fully understand that.
Ilzer über die Personalie David Affengruber
More important role for Pajduch
The central defense and offense are currently "construction sites" that Ilzer, sporting director Schicker and, for some time now, Paul Pajduch are working on. The latter will soon be officially appointed as chief scout and an additional member of the management team alongside sporting director Schicker. In return, two new members of the coaching staff (for example in the area of opponent analysis) will be brought on board. With Michele Stock, one piece of the puzzle was already in place yesterday.
"I feel needed"
Back to the squad: Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth is currently being "worked on" up front. "We're making an effort for him," says Ilzer. Things look a little different in the case of David Affengruber. Although the door at Sturm does not appear to be completely closed, Affengruber's future is unlikely to be in Graz. The defender was not present at the start on Wednesday. Ilzer: "He clearly communicated that he wants to take the next step in his sporting career. I fully understand that." According to reports, clubs such as Mönchengladbach from the German Bundesliga or Torino from Serie A were interested. However, no deal has been finalized to date. And Sturm has lost patience.
If there is a "divorce", Affengruber will miss out on the Champions League with Sturm. A huge career goal for a footballer. For coaches too. Sturm coach Ilzer sees the Champions League "as a tool for us to be even better footballers or even better coaches at the end of the season." Ilzer's focus - outwardly - is only on Sturm. He deals with any interested parties in his person in private. Until an offer comes along that even Ilzer can no longer say no to, there's only Sturm. "I can feel this dynamic, everyone in the club is moving towards success. I also feel needed."
