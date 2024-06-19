Comments on the game
Croats miss out on first win: “That hurts”
Croatia and Albania drew 2-2 at the European Championship on Wednesday. Here are the quotes from the game.
Zlatko Dalic (Croatia team manager): "It was a difficult game, with two totally different halves. We invested a lot to take a 2:1 lead and then we conceded a goal late on. That hurts. We were very poor in the first half and much better in the second, which gives us confidence for the game against Italy. A win against Italy and we're through. We're still in the race."
Luka Sucic (Croatia player): "The disappointment is huge, something like this shouldn't happen to a team like us. We were leading and should have played it out calmly. That's a lesson for us. We have to stay positive. We know that we have the quality to progress after all."
Sylvinho (Albania team boss): "I'm very happy with our performance, I think we deserved it. We played with heart. This is something the players will remember for the rest of their lives. We are a young national team, we have to step on the pitch, always fight with heart and learn at this EURO."
Klaus Gjasula (Albania goalscorer): "2:2 is fine. With a bit of luck we'll score the third goal. We know that the game against Spain will be very difficult, but anything is possible in soccer. If we perform like we did today, anything can happen."
