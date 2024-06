Austria’s flat and outermost windy side

Austria is known as a country of mountains, but the Alpine republic can also be different - in Burgenland. My journey of discovery starts in Mörbisch. The 118-kilometre-long Lake Neusiedl Cycle Path lies ahead of me. The 630 Wh battery of my sporty E-Fully, a full-suspension mountain bike, is fully charged. Although this type of e-bike was developed for the mountains, for speedy trail descents, they are popular with many Austrians because the damping ensures comfort and safety during normal cycling.