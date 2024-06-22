Interpol: “We were never the classic friends”

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott told me in an interview that he enjoyed the recording process so much away from his bandmates that he would never want to do it any other way again. Do you see it the same way in your case?

I'm still convinced that the magic of Interpol lies in creating the material together. We love being in the studio together and being able to react and interact with each other. That's an important part of the band that I want to do more of on the next album. But some songs are also better created in isolation from each other. For 70 percent of the music, I would say we should be together, because surprising, unplanned things come out of it. When three people work together and contribute their input, a completely different dynamic is created.