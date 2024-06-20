Weather as a risk factor for Styrian summer theater

As the Sensenwerk is an indoor venue, no cancellations are to be expected due to the summer storms. The situation is different for all those playing outdoors. "On average, we have to cancel one or two of our total of eight to ten dates due to the weather," says Gerd Wilfing. Nevertheless, there are no indoor alternatives for this year's "Hinrichtung", a play by Carl Merz and Helmut Qualtinger, which will be performed from July 5: "People come because they want an outdoor experience, and when the weather is nice, there's nothing better than performing in front of beautiful nature."