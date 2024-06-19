All eyes on Messi at the Copa America!

Will Brazil make it to the final?

On the way to the final, Mexico, who are supported by many of their compatriots living in the USA, could be waiting in the semi-finals to take on Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica in Pool B. Whoever reaches the final of the second 16-team tournament on July 14 in Messi's second home of Miami is likely to face Brazil - at least based on form, the five-time world champions led by Champions League winners Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo should make it there.