It all kicks off on Friday
All eyes on Messi at the Copa America!
The 48th Copa America will feature its biggest star right at the start. On the way to what could be his last major trophy, world champion and defending champion Lionel Messi and Argentina will face Canada in Atlanta on Friday night (2 a.m. CEST). A place in the final is more or less a foregone conclusion for the home favorites and, given the top half of the tournament standings, is also a foregone conclusion. Brazil could be waiting in the final.
For Messi, who recently announced his intention to end his career with current employers Inter Miami, it is also a bit of a home game. It's not just the soon-to-be 37-year-old who makes the Albiceleste the favorites, as he has well-known teammates at his side in the form of veteran Angel di Maria, Man City striker Julian Alvarez, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Aston Villa goalie Emilio Martinez. Anything other than a win in Group A with Chile, Canada - coached by ex-Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch - and Peru would be a surprise.
Will Brazil make it to the final?
On the way to the final, Mexico, who are supported by many of their compatriots living in the USA, could be waiting in the semi-finals to take on Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica in Pool B. Whoever reaches the final of the second 16-team tournament on July 14 in Messi's second home of Miami is likely to face Brazil - at least based on form, the five-time world champions led by Champions League winners Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo should make it there.
"... one of the worst teams in recent years!"
In Group D, of course, Colombia await, among others, an opponent that Brazil lost 2-1 away from home in the South American World Cup qualifiers last fall - and thus deepened the Selecao's worry lines in the standings. Legend Ronaldinho recently described the team as "perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years".
The Brazilians cannot count on Neymar
In the last two preparatory games for the Copa, the squad of coach Dorival Junio, who has been in charge since January, failed to impress. They were held to a 1-1 draw against hosts USA. They had previously won 3-2 against Mexico, but this was only achieved in the very last minute through 17-year-old Endrick. The Brazilians still cannot count on their star Neymar, who has been injured since September.
Last but not least, the hosts USA, who have never finished higher than fourth place in their four previous appearances, will also be hoping for the best. With Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah, coach Gregg Berhalter's team has some big-name players at its disposal and will be up against Panama, Bolivia and Uruguay, who have reached the Copa quarter-finals twice recently, in Group C.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.