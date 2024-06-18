Young ÖFB fan can laugh again after train madness

Cab driver risked his driver's license

After everything had conspired against them beforehand, everything finally went like clockwork. A cab driver risked his driver's license and took them to the stadium at speeds that were definitely not always legal. Levi and his father ran the last kilometer to the arena. The security staff let them in despite their rucksacks and a steward allowed them to stay in the first tier. Their tickets were actually for the third tier. Andreas F. "Everyone was extremely nice to us and very understanding of our situation."