Hidden Gemz: US rap funk, chiseled in Vienna

Always going further

The band name Hidden Gemz basically stands for "hidden gems", but they don't want to define themselves as such, but they do want to define their songs as such. "For us, the name is like a little note hanging in the room that encourages us to keep striving for something. When making music, you quickly reach the point where you rest on something that has worked. But we always want to go one step further." The band once recorded "Miss Monroe" and "Bright Lights" on the same day, yet the song only recently appeared on the EP. "Conceptually, it fits much better on the mixtape, which is why it ended up there." The product captures the band's time together to date. It is intended to bring the listener closer to the Hidden Gemz of the present and past, but also allow a first glimpse of the future.