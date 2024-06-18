Current study
Vorarlberg is moving forward in a greener way
A current study shows a positive trend, politicians see the results as confirmation and want to invest further.
For the first time since their mobility behavior was surveyed, Vorarlberg residents have made just over half of their journeys in an environmentally friendly way, i.e. by public transport, bike or on foot. This is the result of a study commissioned by the state, which was presented on Tuesday.
E-bike as a driver for the switch
Governor Wallner (ÖVP) and Provincial Councillor Zadra (Greens) attributed the fact that the proportion of journeys made by bike has risen by 38% since the last survey in 2017 to the e-bike boom in particular.
A bicycle share of 21.9 percent of daily journeys makes Vorarlberg the leader among the federal states. This means that the target set for 2030 of a 21 percent share of cycling, which many had considered too ambitious, has already been exceeded, said a delighted Provincial Councillor Zadra.
Another reason for this is the easier linking of bicycles with other forms of mobility, for example through bike boxes at train stations. The Governor concluded that new, practical and affordable technologies such as the e-bike are needed to change the population's behavior.
50.1 percent
of all journeys made by Vorarlberg residents are now made in an environmentally friendly way: By bike (e-bike), on foot, by bus or by train.
Politicians see confirmation
Wallner and Zadra see the fact that environmentally friendly forms of mobility were used for 50.1 percent of journeys for the first time as confirmation of the investments made in public transport and cycling infrastructure. For 2024, another 50 million euros have been earmarked for public transport and 13.5 million euros for cycling infrastructure.
Journeys made by car have fallen slightly compared to 2017, from 42.9% to 41.1%. The share of public transport remained practically the same at 13.5% (2017: 13.6%). Zadra attributed this to the fact that many relatively short bus journeys were replaced by bike journeys, among other things.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
