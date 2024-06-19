Germany vs Hungary – LIVE from 6pm

"If we carry on like this..."

"It was very, very important for us to win the first game. And we didn't just win it, we won it very clearly," said goalscorer Niclas Füllkrug. "And now we know that if we carry on like this, we have a very good chance of winning the next game as well." Thomas Müller was also delighted with the goal festival against Scotland. However, the Munich tournament veteran added a few words of warning: "This emotional fuss always makes for a nice read, but it doesn't carry you through the tournament. You have to win the games. That's why the points are crucial."