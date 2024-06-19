EM in the ticker
Germany vs Hungary – LIVE from 6pm
Second appearance for the hosts at the European Championship: Germany have to play Hungary. We will be reporting live from 6pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The German national team's more than successful start to the European Championship at home has once again fueled the soccer euphoria in the host country. However, the DFB team will not be blinded by the furious 5:1 start against Scotland; all eyes and full concentration are already on the clash with Hungary on Wednesday (18:00). "Hungary will be a completely different proposition," said goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, looking ahead to the showdown in Stuttgart.
"They're a very unpleasant team who try to be aggressive in tackles," added the DFB keeper. A win against Dominik Szoboszlai and Co. would practically guarantee Germany a place in the knockout phase. Neuer's warning signals are justified by a look at the recent past. Germany have not won any of their last three matches against Hungary: A 2:2 draw at the 2021 European Championship, followed by a 1:1 away draw and even a 0:1 home defeat in the Nations League.
The most important match of all against Hungary, however, was won 3:2 by the first German world champions led by captain Fritz Walter on July 4, 1954 - in the legendary "Miracle of Bern" in the World Cup final. This time, too, anything other than a German success would be a surprise, even if the recent past might suggest otherwise. The DFB team's performance against Scotland was too good and convincing, and the individual quality in the team is too high.
"If we carry on like this..."
"It was very, very important for us to win the first game. And we didn't just win it, we won it very clearly," said goalscorer Niclas Füllkrug. "And now we know that if we carry on like this, we have a very good chance of winning the next game as well." Thomas Müller was also delighted with the goal festival against Scotland. However, the Munich tournament veteran added a few words of warning: "This emotional fuss always makes for a nice read, but it doesn't carry you through the tournament. You have to win the games. That's why the points are crucial."
Müller recalled the 2014 World Cup triumph when, after a 2:2 draw against Ghana, a place in the knockout round was at stake despite the dream start against Portugal (4:0). But it is also a fact that the DFB team has not lost a second tournament match since the 1-0 defeat to Serbia at the 2010 World Cup. And: in the most recent tournament disappointments at the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 European Championship and the 2022 World Cup, Germany put in their best performance in the second game - albeit ultimately in vain.
Record game for Neuer
Team boss Julian Nagelsmann is unlikely to make any changes to his starting XI for the second match of the home European Championship. All players are fit, all are ready. Even captain Ilkay Gündogan, who was fouled hard in the opening game. Meanwhile, regular goalkeeper Neuer can set a record. With his 17th European Championship appearance, the 38-year-old would join Italy's Gianluigi Buffon as the goalkeeper with the most appearances at European Championship finals.
Opponents Hungary fell short of expectations in their 3-1 opening defeat against Switzerland and are now under pressure. In the duel with the hosts, a significant improvement will be needed to score points. "It's almost unthinkable that anyone will back us on Wednesday," said Marco Rossi. For the Hungarian team boss, the DFB team is the "absolute favorite". But this may be precisely where the Hungarians see their chance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.