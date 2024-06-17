But doesn't want chaos
“Breach of trust!”: Chancellor furious with the Greens
For Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Greens Minister Leonore Gewessler has committed a "breach of the law" and a "serious breach of trust" with her approval of the EU renaturation law. However, he does not want to end the coalition prematurely. Because: "I don't want the country to sink into chaos."
Nehammer also wanted to address "clear words" to the government partner from Brussels: "Today we have witnessed a minister breaking the law." This breach of the law must also be punished, explained the head of government, referring to both the action for annulment and the action for abuse of office. However, despite the "serious breach of trust", Nehammer does not want to end the government work with the Greens prematurely so as not to let the country "sink into chaos". The game of free forces would cost taxpayers billions.
Greens have shown their "true colors"
However, the ÖVP leader also gave a deep insight into his emotional world and emphasized that the Greens had shown "their true face". They would sacrifice justice for their ideologies. If you were to ask him on an emotional level, the answer would be: "It doesn't make sense anymore."
However, the fact that no well-known ÖVP federal politician has publicly uttered the word "coalition break" does not mean that they are not thinking internally about leaving the unpopular coalition. Some in the party are so annoyed that they are pushing for a break, it was said on Monday behind closed doors. On the other hand, however, there are only three and a half months left until the national elections. In the remaining time, there is still a lot that the ÖVP wants to get done - several projects are ready for decision in the National Council, and the appointment of the EU Commissioner is still to be finalized.
Basically, the question revolves around how Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer wants to position himself in the election campaign, according to reports from within the party. Leaving the coalition so shortly before the election, although the party has always promised to work through the full legislative period, could be interpreted as chaos by Nehammer's rivals during the election campaign.
State leaders cautious for the time being
While Vorarlberg's governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) had already spoken of a "breach of coalition" on Sunday in the run-up to the vote in Brussels, the other heads of state were somewhat more reserved. A ministerial indictment due to Gewessler's approval, which would require identical resolutions from all provincial parliaments, is not yet being aggressively pursued by the provinces, at least for the time being.
This is what the controversial law says
On Monday, the Council of EU environment ministers approved the controversial renaturation law by a narrow majority. In future, member states will have to submit plans on how at least 30 percent of the defined habitats can be transformed from "poor" to "good" status by 2030 as a first step. In addition, one fifth of land and marine areas are to be restored by 2030. There should be more biodiversity in agricultural ecosystems.
Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler explained at his
In the current version, some points of criticism from the agricultural sector have been taken into account. For example, there are exceptions when it comes to ensuring that enough food is produced.
