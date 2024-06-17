“Breach of trust!”: Chancellor furious with the Greens

However, the fact that no well-known ÖVP federal politician has publicly uttered the word "coalition break" does not mean that they are not thinking internally about leaving the unpopular coalition. Some in the party are so annoyed that they are pushing for a break, it was said on Monday behind closed doors. On the other hand, however, there are only three and a half months left until the national elections. In the remaining time, there is still a lot that the ÖVP wants to get done - several projects are ready for decision in the National Council, and the appointment of the EU Commissioner is still to be finalized.