Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Top drivers in a clinch

Reproach to rally king: “Behavior last class”

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 18:00

Full throttle not only in their Skoda cars: Austria's top drivers are fighting like never before after the Murtal Rally: Hermann Neubauer rants about national champion and heat winner Simon Wagner: "His behavior is last class!" But Austria's "drift dominator" smiles away all accusations!

comment0 Kommentare

"That's last class of him," hisses one of them. "It's all his own fault," said the other.

The horsepower duel between Simon Wagner and Hermann Neubauer is now no longer limited to Skoda cars on asphalt and gravel, but also includes verbal carnage with the odd "drift" to extreme accusations.

Reproach cause for escalation

Background: Although the winner, Wagner had accused his toughest rival of taking a shortcut at the Murtal Rally at the weekend, accused the race stewards of inactivity and tried to prove everything with a video.

Hermann Neubauer in the Skoda. (Bild: Harald Illmer)
Hermann Neubauer in the Skoda.
(Bild: Harald Illmer)

"But that is absolutely no proof, even if my action looks stupid," emphasizes Neubauer. He saw the "ride" across a meadow as the only way to avoid a crash - and was proved right by the race control. However, Wagner remains adamant: "It was a shortcut - and there are two videos that prove that he didn't just take it."

Zitat Icon

I find this behavior last class. It's simply not humanly correct, he's acting like a defiant child.

Hermann Neubauer über Simon Wagner

"Then Mr. Wagner should please present them to us! We are not here to take action on our own initiative. He came to us three times at this rally and complained," emphasized Wolfgang Doberer, the chairman of the three race stewards of the Austrian Motorsport Federation AMF who were on duty at the Murtal Rally. Neubauer: "What's more, Wagner announced anyway that he was going to shit me with protests!"

Verbal exchange of blows
This announcement is also the reason why the Salzburg native has the following to say about the Murtal winner, ÖMS leader and series champion: "I find this behavior last class. It's just not humanly correct, he's acting like a defiant child!"

Zitat Icon

He lodged a protest against me last season and had previously commissioned 15 photographers to catch me leaving the track if possible.

Simon Wagner über Hermann Neubauer

An accusation that Wagner smiles away: "Neubauer started all of this by lodging a protest against me at the Rebenland Rally last season and then instructing 15 photographers to catch me leaving the route if possible." Grinning postscript: "And yet he still didn't win the rally or the championship!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Leblhuber
Georg Leblhuber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf