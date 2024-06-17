Vorteilswelt
Renaturation Act

Environmental NGOs see “victory for nature and all of us”

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 14:49

Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) approved the EU renaturation law on Monday. While the ÖVP and FPÖ in particular criticized her for this, environmental NGOs gave her a boost. She has "assumed full ecological responsibility", Greenpeace announced.

"This is great news for our nature, countless endangered species and our future," said Greenpeace spokesperson Ursula Bittner in a press release. The ÖVP, on the other hand, would "prevent nature conservation by hook or by crook and against the will of the people of Austria." According to a survey by the market Institute (1000 online interviews), 82 percent of the population are in favor of the controversial EU renaturation law.

WWF: "Gewessler has saved the law"
The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) takes the same line. "Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, together with many other states, made a qualified majority possible with her yes vote and thus saved the law. This deserves the highest recognition and respect," said program manager Hanna Simons.

Overview of the law

  • In future, the member states will have to submit plans on how at least 30 percent of the defined habitats can be transformed from "poor" to "good" status by 2030 as a first step.
  • In addition, one fifth of land and marine areas are to be restored by 2030.
  • There should be more biodiversity in agricultural ecosystems.

The environmental protection organization Global 2000 also welcomed Gewessler's agreement on Monday. Over 80 percent of European habitats are currently in a poor state. "Restoring nature is not just about animals and plants. Fundamental processes such as healthy soils, climate, water and nutrient cycles depend on biodiversity (...)", said environmental engineer Helmut Burtscher-Schaden.

Alpine Association speaks of "summit victory"
The Austrian Alpine Association (ÖAV), which was once close to the ÖVP, reacted with a pun: "The renaturation law is also a summit victory for Alpine natural areas," said President Wolfgang Schnabl in a press release. The decision at EU level is "responsible."

