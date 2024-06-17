Environmental NGOs see “victory for nature and all of us”

"This is great news for our nature, countless endangered species and our future," said Greenpeace spokesperson Ursula Bittner in a press release. The ÖVP, on the other hand, would "prevent nature conservation by hook or by crook and against the will of the people of Austria." According to a survey by the market Institute (1000 online interviews), 82 percent of the population are in favor of the controversial EU renaturation law.