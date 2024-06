US Open: No happy ending for Straka on the final day

Hole-in-one the highlight

Straka came into the clubhouse with two birdies and four strokes lost. After rounds of 70, 72 and 78, he recorded a total score of 292 strokes (12 over par) with another 72. The Viennese, who lives in the USA, was thus denied a round below the course standard on the par-70 course. Straka had caused a stir on Friday with his first ace (hole-in-one) on the PGA Tour. However, the Ryder Cup winner missed out on a top placing on Saturday with a completely unsuccessful round.