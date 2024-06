Coach Joachim Standfest starts with 19 players

This afternoon, Joachim Standfest invites the Altach Bundesliga squad to the first training session on the adjacent pitch of the Cashpoint Arena. "The training session will be a kind of welcome round, a relaxed session. That also applies to Tuesday. Because sports medicine tests are scheduled for Wednesday. For a realistic result, the players shouldn't be too tired," says Joachim Standfest ahead of the opener. The coach himself only traveled to Ländle yesterday afternoon, before that he watched his daughter Lenia's fast legs at a sprint competition in Styria.