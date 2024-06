Sebastian Prödl admits: “It still hurts”

Sebastian Prödl in a TV interview: The ServusTV expert talks to Michael Fally one day before the Austria game against France (Monday from 7.35pm live on ServusTV) about his job in the media industry, the balancing act between being an expert and being a "buddy" to the team players, Austria's chances against France, Ralf Rangnick's cultural mediation, Rod Stewart, Marko Arnautovic ("There's absolutely nothing to smooth over") and Euro 2016.