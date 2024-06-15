"We are the royals"
King Charles shows off his slimmed-down monarchy
When the British monarch, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer in February and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also made her shock diagnosis public barely a month later, hardly anyone believed that this photo would be possible. Charles and Kate waving side by side from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
While the King, although he is still undergoing treatment, has already attended public appointments, the Princess is probably in a worse state. She is far from out of the woods, has "good and bad days" and the chemotherapy will continue for months, she said.
Nevertheless, she did not miss the opportunity to accompany her children and her husband, Prince Williem, to the King's "Trooping The Color" birthday parade.
Comeback of a rock star
The Telegraph newspaper compared the participation of Catherine Middleton, as her birth name is, to the comeback of a rock star: the "Catherine-sized hole" in the royal family has been filled again and the wife of heir to the throne Prince William is "where she belongs", the paper wrote.
The 42-year-old is regarded as the most popular member of the Royal Family and, above all, as a link to the younger generation.
Not invited
There was much speculation as to whether Princesses Eugenie and Beatrix would take on this role while the Princess battles cancer. However, as the balcony photos of the royal family show, this is not the case.
The daughters of the late Prince Andrew were not present at the royal "Trooping The Color" parade, nor were Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. The younger son and his American family were reportedly not even invited.
Under King Charles, who prefers a slimmed-down monarchy, only the high-ranking "working members" of the royal family are allowed to appear in the official photos on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
And so we now know who really belongs to it: in addition to the royal couple and the heir to the throne with their children, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie also appeared with their daughter Lady Louise. The latter is not a working member of the royal family, but the student could take on a larger role in the future.
Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent also waved briefly from the balcony. True to the motto: "We are the Royals".
