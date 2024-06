Is the Heurigen culture coming to an end?

Leithaprodersdorf, a wine-growing community of 1200 inhabitants near the border with Lower Austria, is considered the stronghold of Burgenland's wine taverns. At its peak, there were 60 wine taverns here. Now there are only twelve, or a fifth of them. "With the exception of 24 December, you used to be able to stop off at a Heurigen every day and enjoy wine, cider and regional specialties. In the meantime, there are no longer 40 days of unplugging," regrets Mayor Martin Radatz. After all, wine taverns and wine taverns also contribute to regional tourism.