Why Kate is really returning to the public eye

Iron will

In her message, she had emphasized that she was looking forward to taking part in her children's school life whenever she was well. That should be the case these days. She feels stronger and more energized. Not accompanying her children personally in the carriage to the "Trooping The Color" parade and waving with them and the rest of the royal family from the balcony would have broken her heart. Prince Louis is just six years old and, as previous appearances have shown, is a little whirlwind who can only be tamed by the love of his mother.