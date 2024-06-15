Good & bad days
Why Kate is really returning to the public eye
She is far from out of the woods, she has "good and bad days" and her chemotherapy will continue for months to come, British Princess Kate admitted in a statement in which she announced that she would still be attending the birthday parade for her father-in-law King Charles on Saturday.
Any loving mother will probably have read between the lines of her emotional message the real reason for her last-minute return to the public eye and is not surprised that Kate has chosen to be with her family at this significant moment in her recovery and not leave her children alone at the parade.
Iron will
In her message, she had emphasized that she was looking forward to taking part in her children's school life whenever she was well. That should be the case these days. She feels stronger and more energized. Not accompanying her children personally in the carriage to the "Trooping The Color" parade and waving with them and the rest of the royal family from the balcony would have broken her heart. Prince Louis is just six years old and, as previous appearances have shown, is a little whirlwind who can only be tamed by the love of his mother.
Prince George, who turns eleven in July, and Princess Charlotte, who is nine, also rely on their mother to be there for them. The wife of the heir to the British throne is now fighting back for them with an iron will and now knows how to assess her strength.
Children crucial for return
"The support of her children is crucial during her recovery and will continue to be," a royal family insider told Hello magazine, confirming that her beloved rascals are crucial to Kate's return at this time.
The Princess of Wales' last public appearance with her children was on Christmas Day at the royal family's mass in Sandringham. In January, the 42-year-old had to undergo a serious abdominal operation after cancer cells were found. In March, the Princess made her diagnosis public in a video message and explained in the message that her recovery would take time.
"Good progress"
On the advice of her medical team, she has since been receiving chemotherapy as a precaution.
In her latest message, she spoke for the first time about how she is coping with the treatment, which can have serious side effects: "I'm making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy knows, there are good days and bad days. On the bad days you feel weak and tired and you have to allow your body to rest. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of your well-being."
I'm learning to be patient, especially with uncertainty. I'm taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to use this much-needed time to heal.
Catherine, Prinzessin von Wales
Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/(Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
"Not out of the woods yet"
Her treatment is not yet complete and will continue for a few more months. "I'm learning to be patient, especially with uncertainty. I'm taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to use this much-needed time to heal."
She said she hoped to attend more appointments over the summer, but also knew "I'm not out of the woods yet".
Charles delighted about Kate's return
Kate's father-in-law King Charles III also has cancer and is undergoing treatment. He expressed his great joy that his "Darling Kate", as he likes to call her, is able to perform again.
Unlike the King, Kate had completely withdrawn from her duties as a royal. Her husband Prince William also withdrew for several weeks in the spring to support his wife and their three children.
The name "Trooping the Color" refers to the presentation of the participating regiments' flags, also known as "colors". The ceremony probably originated during the reign of King Charles II (1660-1685). In 1748, it was decided that the parade would celebrate the king's official birthday. The main reason for this is that the weather is usually better in June. Charles III turned 75 on November 14.
