Nova Rock: harder than it has been for a long time

Unicorn costumes, living hot dogs, crowned queens or glued-on giant buttocks - the art of disguise knew no bounds at the 18th edition of Nova Rock. The Pannonia Fields in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, also known as the Eldorado of escapism, are always available as a location for shallow fun. Just as the line-ups are repeated year after year, the costumes and masks have little incentive to change or move with the times. But this is also a striking part of the magic of this festival.

For visitors of different generations, it serves as a constant anchor point to beam themselves back to their youth or to carelessly disconnect from harsh reality. Some illuminate themselves to the point of vomiting, others cultivate a personal form of cosplay or unpack their falling-apart metal frocks to pay homage more to transient adolescence than to the horned ones themselves.