“Asylum seekers should not just cost taxpayers money”

My basic attitude is that we have to help people who are fleeing. We need European distribution. We need repatriation agreements with safe third countries. And we need fast asylum procedures, German courses from day one and good integration measures. If the government were to work on this, we would have significantly fewer asylum seekers and many integration problems would not exist. We don't want asylum seekers with a high probability of staying to be condemned to do nothing, we want them to be able to contribute something, not just cost taxpayers money and become part of us. And once the people are here, they must be protected from the extreme fundamentalists.