Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

European Football Championship

Florian Kainz wants to “attack again” with Cologne!

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 17:55

Florian Kainz has clarified his future at club level before the start of the European Football Championship in Germany! The Styrian will remain with 1. FC Köln, who have been relegated to the second German Bundesliga, for the coming season.

comment0 Kommentare

"I feel very comfortable there and want to try to help get back on track in this difficult situation with the transfer ban," explained FC captain Kainz in Berlin on Friday.

Cologne were hit with a transfer ban last year for instigating the breach of contract of a Slovenian youth player and are therefore not allowed to sign new players until next winter. This affects not only Kainz, but also the new Cologne coach Gehard Struber. Kainz emphasized that he spoke to the ex-Salzburg coach on the phone on Thursday and now wants to concentrate fully on the EURO.

Florian Kainz (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Florian Kainz
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"We don't have to hide!"
Despite the difficult European Championship group opponents, the midfielder believes he has a chance of advancing to the round of 16. "We have very strong opponents, but we don't have to hide. We have a lot of self-confidence, an incredibly good squad and, above all, good team spirit. We've also performed well and achieved good results against top opponents recently, so we can play with a broad chest."

Alaba "important for us due to his presence"!
Kainz's optimism is fueled by David Alaba's commitment as "non-playing captain". "David's role is hugely important for each and every one of us - not just for us players, but also for the whole staff." The four-time Champions League winner, who is suffering from the after-effects of a cruciate ligament rupture, supports the team with valuable tips. "His presence alone is important for us. He's a player you look up to. We can be happy that he's here," said Kainz.

Florian Kainz (Bild: Reinhard Eisenbauer / EXPA / picturedesk.com)
Florian Kainz
(Bild: Reinhard Eisenbauer / EXPA / picturedesk.com)

Kainz not very familiar with Rod Stewart's hits
The ex-Rapidler and his colleagues fly to Düsseldorf on Sunday afternoon, with a visit to Rod Stewart's Berlin concert scheduled for the evening before. The players are free to decide whether they want to listen to the veteran rocker or stay in their hotel. Kainz confessed to being little or not at all familiar with the hits, but that they had at least listened to a "best of" by the Scotsman. "I'm sure one or two people know some of his songs, but there are certainly some who don't," the 31-year-old assumed and spoke of the concert as a "cool change".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf