Florian Kainz wants to “attack again” with Cologne!

Kainz not very familiar with Rod Stewart's hits

The ex-Rapidler and his colleagues fly to Düsseldorf on Sunday afternoon, with a visit to Rod Stewart's Berlin concert scheduled for the evening before. The players are free to decide whether they want to listen to the veteran rocker or stay in their hotel. Kainz confessed to being little or not at all familiar with the hits, but that they had at least listened to a "best of" by the Scotsman. "I'm sure one or two people know some of his songs, but there are certainly some who don't," the 31-year-old assumed and spoke of the concert as a "cool change".