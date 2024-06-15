Vikings in demand in ELF
There will be another shake hands after the game
The Vienna Vikings will host Berlin in the European League of Football on Saturday (6pm). Head coach Chris Calaycay's team has recently celebrated three wins in a row. Exavier Edwards meets his buddy Aaron Jackson.
"I hardly ever take any time off after the season. After a week or two off, I start training again at home in California. I'm extremely disciplined and therefore in top physical condition," says cornerback Exavier Edwards.
On Saturday (18; Generali-Arena) he can celebrate his fourth win in a row with his Vikings in the European League of Football against Berlin. And he will be up against a special opponent. Edwards met Aaron Jackson in the German Football League in 2021, where he played for Braunschweig and Jackson for Cologne. "We started talking after a game, got on really well straight away and realized that we had mutual friends from college. We now really talk about a lot of things, about football, but also about private matters," says Edwards.
Around 9,000 fans are expected in Favoriten on Saturday, but there was no contact between the two in the week before kick-off. "That's when the rivalry gets serious. We have a lot of respect for each other, but we take the task of playing against each other very seriously. We'll only shake hands again after the game. But I know one thing for sure - Aaron is sick of always losing to us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
