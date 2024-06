(Expensive) remaining tickets still available before the start of the tournament

Tickets were offered for around ten matches in Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf and Hamburg. UEFA is relying on a digital system for the tournament; paper tickets are no longer available. Fans can also resell tickets via the portal, as the last available remaining stock actually went at the beginning of May. A similar system was in place for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here, too, tickets for some matches were still available a few days before the start of the tournament.