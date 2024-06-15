Seefeld plays in a new league with luxury resort

Units will later be sold to investors

"Following the takeover of 30 Landa-Parks (note: this operator was previously under discussion), 'Dormio' is a giant on the travel market with an annual turnover of 150 million euros. The facility in Seefeld is one of the smallest," says Beuker, explaining the dimensions. In order to refinance the investment of around 70 million euros, individual units are to be sold to investors at a later date. It is not yet clear how many.