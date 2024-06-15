Village within a village
Seefeld plays in a new league with luxury resort
On the northern outskirts of Seefeld in Tyrol, a vacation resort with 135 apartments including a campsite is being built for 70 million euros. An investment company fought for six years for the permit.
Seefeld Village is the name of the new vacation resort on the northern outskirts of Seefeld. The name was not chosen at random: Over the next three years, a village within a village will be built on the approximately 50,000 square meter site.
The centerpiece of the project is a 500-bed hotel, which will be grouped in several building units around a central garden pond. 135 Kranebitter-style apartments are to be embedded in the surrounding forest landscape in a way that is as visually compatible as possible.
The hotel facilities include three underground parking garages, an indoor and outdoor pool with wellness area, a launderette, a village store, a sports store, an indoor play area and a bar-restaurant.
Ground-breaking ceremony on Friday
The Betriebs-GmbH with Managing Director Loek Beuker is investing 70 million euros in the hotel complex including the adjoining campsite. On Friday, he and his partners invited guests to the ground-breaking ceremony on the site of the former Camp Alpin in an idyllic forest location on the northern outskirts of Seefeld.
The residential units of the hotel complex are between 60 and 120 square meters in size. "We are calculating construction costs of around 10,000 euros per square meter of living space," explains Beuker. The complex is therefore clearly in the luxury segment. Once completed, the apartments will be rented out to tourists all year round via the Europe-wide vacation company "Dormio".
Units will later be sold to investors
"Following the takeover of 30 Landa-Parks (note: this operator was previously under discussion), 'Dormio' is a giant on the travel market with an annual turnover of 150 million euros. The facility in Seefeld is one of the smallest," says Beuker, explaining the dimensions. In order to refinance the investment of around 70 million euros, individual units are to be sold to investors at a later date. It is not yet clear how many.
Future investors will benefit from the opportunity to enjoy a vacation in an attractive tourist region, but also from a long-term increase in the value of their property.
Loek Beuker, Geschäftsführer „Seefeld Village“
"No second homes are being built here. The owners will not be able to use their apartments themselves, but will have to book them as normal through the travel company. "
Incidentally, the municipality of Seefeld already owns a mini-share and is therefore involved in all decisions. It was represented on Friday by Mayor Andrea Neuner and parts of the municipal council. The project was narrowly approved under her predecessor Werner Frießer.
