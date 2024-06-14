Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Alarming figures

Every 5th Austrian is susceptible to shopping addiction

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 14:26

Every fifth person (21 percent) in Austria is at risk of shopping addiction (compensatory and addictive behavior). Women, young people under 30 and people with a low level of education are particularly at risk. Online shopping and paying with plastic cards further fuel the shopping frenzy.

comment0 Kommentare

The internet is the bane of people at risk of shopping addiction*. They buy more often and more than they would like. For example, 13% of those surveyed stated that they shop online at least once a week, a quarter buy several times a month and just over a fifth buy several times a quarter.

Why is that? Because it is anonymous. Influencers also make young people want certain products, which they offer in their videos but do not label as advertising.

Thetrap of plastic money and credit
People who frequently make cashless payments are more prone to shopping addiction than those who only do so occasionally or never. People who have an installment loan are also more likely to be affected.

More than half of those surveyed who have taken out an installment loan in the last year are considered to be at risk of shopping addiction, of which 28% are addicted and just under a quarter are at risk of shopping addiction.

Shopping addicts are looking for a kick
"Buying is not based on need and financial means. Buying is the main focus and is usually a substitute to compensate for loneliness or a lack of self-esteem - at least in the short term. And this often leads to over-indebtedness and social isolation," says the Chamber of Labor. "For young people in particular, the social pressure to 'buy' a place in society through consumption is high."

*Survey of 1000 Austrians conducted by the Gallup Institute in February 2023 on behalf of the AK

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf