Every 5th Austrian is susceptible to shopping addiction

Shopping addicts are looking for a kick

"Buying is not based on need and financial means. Buying is the main focus and is usually a substitute to compensate for loneliness or a lack of self-esteem - at least in the short term. And this often leads to over-indebtedness and social isolation," says the Chamber of Labor. "For young people in particular, the social pressure to 'buy' a place in society through consumption is high."