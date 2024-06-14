Alarming figures
Every 5th Austrian is susceptible to shopping addiction
Every fifth person (21 percent) in Austria is at risk of shopping addiction (compensatory and addictive behavior). Women, young people under 30 and people with a low level of education are particularly at risk. Online shopping and paying with plastic cards further fuel the shopping frenzy.
The internet is the bane of people at risk of shopping addiction*. They buy more often and more than they would like. For example, 13% of those surveyed stated that they shop online at least once a week, a quarter buy several times a month and just over a fifth buy several times a quarter.
Why is that? Because it is anonymous. Influencers also make young people want certain products, which they offer in their videos but do not label as advertising.
Thetrap of plastic money and credit
People who frequently make cashless payments are more prone to shopping addiction than those who only do so occasionally or never. People who have an installment loan are also more likely to be affected.
More than half of those surveyed who have taken out an installment loan in the last year are considered to be at risk of shopping addiction, of which 28% are addicted and just under a quarter are at risk of shopping addiction.
Shopping addicts are looking for a kick
"Buying is not based on need and financial means. Buying is the main focus and is usually a substitute to compensate for loneliness or a lack of self-esteem - at least in the short term. And this often leads to over-indebtedness and social isolation," says the Chamber of Labor. "For young people in particular, the social pressure to 'buy' a place in society through consumption is high."
*Survey of 1000 Austrians conducted by the Gallup Institute in February 2023 on behalf of the AK
