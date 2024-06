A somewhat different combustion engine

The process is called "transesterification". Sorry, it has to be a bit chemical: "esters" are formed by splitting off water from acids and alcohols. Among the so-called fatty acids, there are known to be good and not so good for health, but we don't care about that here, it's not about eating. The esters of fatty acids together with the alcohol glycerine produce fats. All of them, from the sweet almond oil to the not so sweet but very popular lard. In other words, from liquid to "greasy". The difference is made by the various fatty acids (of which there are many) - the alcohol is always the same, glycerine.