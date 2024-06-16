This is important to women
Sex appeal: what makes men irresistible
For decades, behavioral biologists and evolutionary psychologists have been studying the secret of attraction between men and women. In most cases, it comes down to a few characteristics that "she" really likes. How to become a "hot" eye-catcher visually.
At the top of the attractiveness scale is personal hygiene. "He" should smell good, have a well-groomed face and soft hands. Beautiful eyes (many prefer blue ones), a firm bottom, broad shoulders and a flat stomach also score points. Don't worry: raccoon belly carriers are also in demand, they convey a sense of security and comfort. In recent years, another trend has emerged: the beard! Especially wearers of a 3-day beard look masculine and sexy.
A well-groomed appearance is probably the most important thing
Since "man(s)" can't change some body attributes so easily, "he" should therefore focus on a well-groomed appearance above all else - and most people do these days. Showering, shaving, applying deodorant and perhaps a little perfume are already considered the minimum. For example, the "Schöner.Leben" study by the German Personal Care and Detergents Industry Association shows that men will be using more and more grooming products and even decorative cosmetics in the future.
Whereas they used to reach for the woman's jar of cream in the bathroom - if at all - they now choose their own facial care products and pay more attention to products and trends relating to looking good. This is evidenced by the rapidly growing global market for men's products. So a lot is happening when it comes to cosmetics, but there are still differences between the sexes - both in the choice of cosmetics and in what they expect.
For example, the study found that women are very conscious in their choices and think long-term. 60% use several products that build on each other in their daily skincare routine, while 69% see skin and hair care as an investment in the future. Among men, only 35% prefer to use coordinated products. The long-term effect is less important to them at 57%.
Two thirds of male survey participants also like their cosmetics and body care to be practical to use, which is why they like to use products with multiple benefits. The sexes also differ in terms of the texture of their skin: "his" is thicker, firmer and more robust than "hers". Among other things, more collagen fibers are responsible for this.
Due to their significantly higher testosterone levels, men have more and larger sebaceous glands that produce more fat. However, this also increases the risk of skin blemishes. Last but not least, it should be mentioned what women find attractive apart from their looks: being able to listen, good manners, intelligence, humor and a zest for life.
