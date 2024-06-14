Puch kindergarten
Head of the village Schweitl has doubts about the tender
The extension of the kindergarten in Puch is being examined. The expansion is not in danger. The community of 5000 inhabitants is now to have its first public toddler group. The new mayor Schweitl believes that examining the project is "logical" and "in the interests of the population".
No stop to the kindergarten expansion in Puch! Barbara Schweitl has already announced this as the new mayor. There is only one test she wants to carry out. The newly appointed head of the town has some doubts about the correctness of the tender.
Public toddler group to come
There is currently no waiting list for nursery children aged three to six in Puch - so Schweitl has "no time pressure". When it comes to toddler groups, Schweitl wants to break new ground: "We don't have a single public toddler group in Puch. It is our duty to offer one for our youngest children." The total burden on people is high enough anyway - relieving the burden on families is a matter of course.
Another group is coming
Around nine million euros have been earmarked for the project. The expansion is due to be completed in 2026. One group will be added as a result of the extension. The plan envisages adding another storey and thus increasing the floor space by 1,300 square meters. "I know the lack of space on site. Stopping the construction was never my goal. But we owe it to our population to carry out projects in accordance with the law. It is only logical to review a 9 million euro building in case of doubt."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.