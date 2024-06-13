Olympic Day in Linz will be a celebration of sport!

LASK is also involved

"We have the perfect infrastructure for this," says Sports Councilor Markus Achleitner, who is enthusiastic about the first major edition of Olympic Day, which will take place on June 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Olympic Center Upper Austria, the TipsArena and the Raiffeisen Arena! The LASK is also involved. The aim is to get young and old alike excited about sport and celebrate it. "Every child that we get moving might even be an Olympic hopeful in a few years' time," says Peter Mennel, Secretary General of the Austrian Olympic Committee.