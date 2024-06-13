Up close with the stars:
Olympic Day in Linz will be a celebration of sport!
It's going to be a mega sports festival on the Gugl in Linz! The Olympic Center, the TipsArena and the Raiffeisen Arena of LASK will celebrate Olympic Day on June 20 in grand style for the first time. Numerous sports stars will be close enough to touch, and various sports can be tried out. And, and, and ...
Normally you only see them playing, fighting and triumphing on TV. But now everyone in Linz has the chance to get up close and personal with our sports stars - and even have Olympic medal winners such as Lukas Weißhaidinger (discus), Jakob Schubert (climbing), Michaela Polleres (judo) or Bettina Plank (karate) explain sports to them or try them out for themselves! "This will be a celebration of sport in the center of Upper Austria's top sport."
LASK is also involved
"We have the perfect infrastructure for this," says Sports Councilor Markus Achleitner, who is enthusiastic about the first major edition of Olympic Day, which will take place on June 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Olympic Center Upper Austria, the TipsArena and the Raiffeisen Arena! The LASK is also involved. The aim is to get young and old alike excited about sport and celebrate it. "Every child that we get moving might even be an Olympic hopeful in a few years' time," says Peter Mennel, Secretary General of the Austrian Olympic Committee.
Getting children moving
"Sport is an excellent school for life! This event also conveys key Olympic values such as team spirit, fair play, determination and tolerance," says Heinrich Schaller from Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, which is sponsoring the Olympic Day - which includes free admission and an "Original Kornspitz" from backaldrin for every guest. "So that the energy doesn't run out", grins Wolfgang Mayer from the management.
Record-breaking Olympian also enthusiastic
Another partner of the top event is the Upper Austrian Education Directorate, which has declared the day a school-related event. This means that thousands of schoolchildren can enjoy the Olympic holiday together with their families with exercise programs in various sports! Austria's record-breaking female Olympian Liu Jia is also looking forward to Olympic Day: "Because it's a wonderful feeling to get in touch with people through sport."
Info at: https://www.krone.at/olympicday
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.