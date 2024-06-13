Vorteilswelt
Up close with the stars:

Olympic Day in Linz will be a celebration of sport!

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 16:46

It's going to be a mega sports festival on the Gugl in Linz! The Olympic Center, the TipsArena and the Raiffeisen Arena of LASK will celebrate Olympic Day on June 20 in grand style for the first time. Numerous sports stars will be close enough to touch, and various sports can be tried out. And, and, and ...

Normally you only see them playing, fighting and triumphing on TV. But now everyone in Linz has the chance to get up close and personal with our sports stars - and even have Olympic medal winners such as Lukas Weißhaidinger (discus), Jakob Schubert (climbing), Michaela Polleres (judo) or Bettina Plank (karate) explain sports to them or try them out for themselves! "This will be a celebration of sport in the center of Upper Austria's top sport."

LASK is also involved
"We have the perfect infrastructure for this," says Sports Councilor Markus Achleitner, who is enthusiastic about the first major edition of Olympic Day, which will take place on June 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Olympic Center Upper Austria, the TipsArena and the Raiffeisen Arena! The LASK is also involved. The aim is to get young and old alike excited about sport and celebrate it. "Every child that we get moving might even be an Olympic hopeful in a few years' time," says Peter Mennel, Secretary General of the Austrian Olympic Committee.

Looking forward to Olympic Day with Peter Mennel, Verena Mayr, Markus Achleitner, Bettina Plank, Liu Jia and Gerhard Rumetshofer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Looking forward to Olympic Day with Peter Mennel, Verena Mayr, Markus Achleitner, Bettina Plank, Liu Jia and Gerhard Rumetshofer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Getting children moving
"Sport is an excellent school for life! This event also conveys key Olympic values such as team spirit, fair play, determination and tolerance," says Heinrich Schaller from Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, which is sponsoring the Olympic Day - which includes free admission and an "Original Kornspitz" from backaldrin for every guest. "So that the energy doesn't run out", grins Wolfgang Mayer from the management.

Record-breaking Olympian also enthusiastic
Another partner of the top event is the Upper Austrian Education Directorate, which has declared the day a school-related event. This means that thousands of schoolchildren can enjoy the Olympic holiday together with their families with exercise programs in various sports! Austria's record-breaking female Olympian Liu Jia is also looking forward to Olympic Day: "Because it's a wonderful feeling to get in touch with people through sport."

Info at: https://www.krone.at/olympicday

Oliver Gaisbauer
