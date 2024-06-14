Riverdays Graz 2024: competitions on the water

Sporting ambition and charity need not be opposites: Graz Riverdays has been proving this since 2019 with the "Lions Charity Dragon Boat Regatta - powered by Steiermärkische Sparkasse". On June 22, 32 teams (16 to 20 people) will compete against each other in two classes (Business Cup and University Cup) - cheered on by the fans on the banks of the Mur. The winners will not only be the fastest dragon boat teams, but also the Graz social clubs, which will receive donations of 15,000 euros from the organizers of the charity race.