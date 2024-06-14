"Krone" presents
Riverdays Graz 2024: competitions on the water
Whether charity races or Austrian championships: the Graz Riverdays offer a variety of sporting events. From June 21 to 30, excitement and entertainment are guaranteed.
Sporting ambition and charity need not be opposites: Graz Riverdays has been proving this since 2019 with the "Lions Charity Dragon Boat Regatta - powered by Steiermärkische Sparkasse". On June 22, 32 teams (16 to 20 people) will compete against each other in two classes (Business Cup and University Cup) - cheered on by the fans on the banks of the Mur. The winners will not only be the fastest dragon boat teams, but also the Graz social clubs, which will receive donations of 15,000 euros from the organizers of the charity race.
Exciting battle for the championships
While dragon boat racing is all about team spirit and fun, Riverdays also features numerous professional competitions. For example, several stand-up paddling championships will be held: on June 21, the Styrian championships in the Downriver Race will take place in Weinzödl, the following day champions will be crowned in the Sprint and Technical Race, and on July 2, the championship in the Long Distance Race will follow.
The canoeists also have their work cut out for them at the Riverdays: both the Styrian and Austrian championships are on the program on 23 June - exciting competitions can also be expected for the public.
Athletes' party with Anna-Sophie
Of course, there will also be plenty of fun to be had: On June 22, there will be a big athletes' party at the Seifenfabrik in Graz - with star guest Anna-Sophie: the Styrian musician has had countless radio hits in recent years, which she will perform.
And there are also countless hands-on activities for "normal people" at Riverdays: for example, a basic kayak course, a trip in a Colorado inflatable boat and a dragon boat, a rowing taster course and river rafting in different boat sizes. Come and cheer us on or take part yourself - it's great fun!
Program and registration at: www.grazriverdays.at
