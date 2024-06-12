Long wait for better animal protection law

Much has been promised and promised

However, the Chancellor's party has many whisperers and lobbyists for whom this is all going too far and who want to keep their own sheep in the dry. The issue of "fully slatted floors" has tipped the scales, as there is great uncertainty in agriculture about how pig fattening can look in the future. The ÖVP is demanding a "softened" law on pig farming from the Greens. The animal welfare amendment now has to serve as a compromise for concessions made long ago.