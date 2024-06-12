A look at our Bavarian friends in Munich

Gigantic, strictly secured, impressive

A few kilometers outside the city, the next wow effect for the Upper Austrian delegation, which also included the rectors and presidents of the Linz JKU (Stefan Koch), the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria (Gerald Reisinger), the IT:U (Stefanie Lindstaedt), which is currently being founded, and the University of Art (Brigitte Hütter). The Leibnitz Computing Center of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities houses the infrastructure of servers that the researchers need to run their applications. Everything is gigantic, everything is strictly secured - impressive!